Nine killed in accidents on ECR, GST Road on the same night

CHENNAI: Nine people were killed in two separate accidents on the East Coast Road and GST Road in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday night.

The ECR accident left five friends who were returning from Puducherry dead, while four people, including a woman and two children, died in the mishap on GST Road.

In the first accident, Rajesh (22), Vicky (28), and Madesh (23) of Sulaipallam in MGR Nagar in Chennai, and Yuvaraj (24) of Mambalam and Ezhumalai (30) of Vadapalani were killed when they tried to avoid hitting a stray cattle near Kalpakkam.

According to the police, the five friends visited Pondicherry in their car and were returning to the city on Tuesday night. Around 8 pm, when they were speeding on ECR near Kalpakkam, a stray cattle lying in the middle of the road caught them by surprise. To avoid hitting the animal, Ezhumalai who was driving the vehicle applied sudden break and tried swerve the vehicle. But he could not control the car, which hit the cattle before ramming into a roadside tree.

In the impact, Ezhumalai, Rajesh and Vicky died on the spot, said the police. Yuvaraj and Madesh suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital. However, both of them died without responding to treatment, around midnight.

The Sadras police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the incident, the traffic on ECR was affected for more than two hours.

In another incident on GST Road near Maduranthagam, four people, including three of a family, were killed.

According to the police, Abdul (45) of Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore was to travel abroad for work on a flight scheduled for Tuesday night. To see him off, Abdul’s wife Jai Pinisha (40), and sons Mishal (20), Aktal (16) and Fizal (12), came to Chennai airport. After he boarded the flight, the family was on their way to Cuddalore on a taxi driven by Saravanan (50).

Around midnight, as the car was proceeding on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Maduranthagam, a lorry that was going in front of the car applied sudden break. It all happened so quickly that the car driver could not stop the vehicle before it rammed into the lorry. With severe injuries, Jai Pinisha, Mishal, Fizal and the car driver died on the spot.

The Maduranthagam police who rushed to the spot admitted the injured Aktal to Chengalpattu GH and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.