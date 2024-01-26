Tension in Chennai airport after the staff locked wheel of Yuvan Shankar Raja's car

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport after the staff locked the wheel of Yuvan Shankar Raja's car when he came from Sri Lanka along with body of his sister Bhavatharini on Friday.

Bhavatharani, daughter of noted film composer Ilaiyaraaja who was suffering from Cancer passed away in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

On Friday evening the body of Bhavadharani was brought to Chennai on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Sri Lanka.

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Venkat Prabhu who also came from Sri Lanka along with the body came towards the exit from gate number five and got inside their car.

Later they found that the car wheel was locked by the staff for parking in the portico for a long time.

Later the airport officials and the police who visited the spot asked the staff to release the lock immediately and the staff apologised that they were not aware that it was Yuvan Shankar Raja's vehicle.