Teenager hacked to death in gang war over stolen phone near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old who along with a gang went to threaten another youth in Mudichur near Tambaram over a 'stolen' phone was chased and hacked to death by the rival gang on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Vignesh alias Vicky.

Police were informed about a youth lying with injuries on an empty plot behind a church in Mudichur after which personnel from Peerkankaranai police station reached the scene and moved the youth to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

On further investigations, police found that the murder had its genesis on Sunday evening when a local rowdy, K Surya Gandhi (31) threatened another youth Santhosh and snatched his mobile phone from him. On learning of the incident, Santhosh's mother went to Surya Gandhi's home and retrieved the phone from him.

However, Santhosh shared about the incident with his friends after which about ten of them marched to Surya Gandhi's home to attack him. The deceased, Vignesh was also part of the gang.

However, Surya Gandhi's friends were at the scene and they retaliated after which Santhosh and his friends took to their heels.

Surya Gandhi, his brother, Rajiv Gandhi and his friends chased Vignesh and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene.

After investigations, Tambaram City Police arrested three persons, K Surya Gandhi (31), L Amose (34), V Kumar (24) and have launched a search for others.