Techie wriggles out of sex trap, helps police to arrest 3

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old woman invited a software engineer to her house in MGR Nagar. Later, she along with her live-in-partner and his friend, extorted money from him by forcing him to transfer the money through a digital wallet.

After shelling out Rs 25,000 via online, the 37-year-old techie, a resident of Vysarpadi, escaped promising to arrange more money and then filed a police complaint.

Police had arrested three people including the woman, her companion Ezhumalai and local youth Krishnan. According to the police, the techie was in touch with the woman for the last six months over phone. On Tuesday she asked him to come home as her ‘parents were away’.

Believing her, he went to her house in Annai Sathya Nagar, where two people hiding inside the house extorted money from him at knife point. The gang – including the woman – had asked for Rs 40,000 but he gave them Rs 25,000 via digital wallet. He convinced them that he could get the rest if they let him go.

When they allowed him to leave, he filed a police complaint, based on which, the police arrested the three.