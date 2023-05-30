Techie trespasses into ladies hostel and molests woman, arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old techie, was on Monday arrested for trespassing into a ladies' hostel in Mogappair and allegedly attempting to molest a woman through the window of her room.

The arrested person was identified as Daniel Gladwin of SM Narayana Nagar, Anna Nagar (west). Police sources said that Daniel gained entry into a working women hostel in the same neighbourhood during the early hours of the day on Sunday.

Around 3.30 am, a woman woke up sensing discomfort in her sleep and found a man near the window. Immediately she raised alarm, but Daniel managed to escape.

Based on the woman's complaint, J J Nagar Police registered a case and based on investigations and CCTV footage, picked up Daniel for enquiry. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Daniel trespassed into the ladies' hostel after which he was arrested. He works as a Data associate at a prominent company, police said.

Daniel was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man, a car mechanic was arrested by the Virugambakkam Police for harassing a woman who walked near his shop by touching her inappropriately on Sunday. The accused, T Tamizharasan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.