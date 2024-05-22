TDK joins hands with IIT-Madras to foster innovation in healthcare tech

CHENNAI: TDK Corporation, a company that provides electronic solutions for the smart society, is partnering with the Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GDC) at IIT Madras to launch TIIC Accelerator Program 2024.



The programme aims to foster innovation from the Indian STEM university researchers and start-ups in the healthcare technology and diagnostics sector coming.

Michael Pocsatko, senior VP of TDK, said, “This partnership is an important additional step forward in our long-term commitment to contribute to India’s ambitious targets for the growth, innovation and transformation of its economy and society.”

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Krishnan Balasubramanian, GDC said, “By combining TDK’s industry experience with our technical expertise and entrepreneurial development support, we aim to empower Indian start-ups to bring cutting-edge healthcare solutions to market.”

Through this collaboration, TDK Corporation aims to harness India's deep talent pool and creativity to propel breakthroughs in healthcare diagnostics, medical devices, and related areas.