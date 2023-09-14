TANUVAS staff trained to onboard Blended Learning Platform

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute organised a training and Workshop on National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) – Blended Learning Platform (BLP) under National Agricultural Higher Education Programme (NAHEP) here on Wednesday.

The faculty and students were taught about the combination of online and offline learning for improved academic outcomes, the university in a release said.

Dr Sudeep Marawha, head and principal investigator (NAHEP) expressed the expectation from TANUVAS about the workshop through online mode. He mentioned that BLP was launched by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare in March 2023. The expectation for the university leadership and faculty members is to rollout this platform effectively in the institution.

Ayush Arora, programme manager, project management unit, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) gave introductory remarks about the workshop and explained how blended learning platform can help the faculties and students of the university to transform its teaching learning experience in this digital era.

He also emphasised on how the university can collaborate with international veterinary universities to provide the digital content/courses which would provide exposure and great learning experience to the students.

Technical sessions on demonstration of the BLP for faculties, administration staff and students and other IT initiatives under NAHEP were conducted by the experts. At the end of the programme, onboarding or registration of users on BLP were taken up for the staff and students.