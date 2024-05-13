Tamil playback singer Velmurugan arrested for assaulting Chennai Metro Rail official

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested Tamil playback singer Velmurugan for allegedly assaulting a CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) official after an argument over dug up roads.

During the early hours of Sunday, Velmurugan was going in his car to home when the incident happened. When the car was moving along Arcot Road, the vehicles were diverted due to CMRL works.

Velmurugan picked up an argument with the workers and a CMRL executive, Vadivelu for allegedly digging up roads without prior announcement. In the argument that ensued, Velmurugan allegedly hurled verbal abuses at the workers and also at the CMRL executive Vadivelu who tried to pacify the singer.

The argument escalated and Velmurugan allegedly pushed Vadivelu who suffered injuries in the fall. He was moved to a hospital for treatment after which the CMRL executive filed a complaint at Virugambakkam police station.

Police perused the complaint and summoned the singer for investigation and arrested him. He was later let off on station bail after giving an undertaking that he would not indulge in similar acts.

A couple of months ago, a video of the Singer arguing with CISF personnel at Chennai Airport in an inebriated state went viral.