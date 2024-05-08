Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary urges students to take up higher education at 'Kaloori Kanavu' event

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of the Class 12 board exam results declaration, the state government organised the district-wise inaugural function of the 'Kaloori Kanavu 2024' (college dreams) initiative under the Chief Minister's 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme, at the Anna Centenary Library on Wednesday. The initiative offers guidance to students to pursue their higher education after completing Class 12.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, students from government schools and government-aided schools participated in the event, which saw Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, the Chief Minister's personal secretary N Muruganandam, and other officials interacting with the students.

Addressing the media, Meena said, "Compared to national education levels, students pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu is set to increase in the coming academic year. The Tamil Pudalvan Programme will start in July. It was initiated to encourage all students to take up higher education, to find out how many students are not enrolled in higher education, and list out their options to attend college."

The programme aims to have 100 percent enrollment in higher education. An additional 30,000 people joined the programme last year. Enrollment has increased by 20% since the 'Pudumai Pen' programme, which provides financial assistance to girl students to pursue higher education.