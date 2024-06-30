Tambaram police arrest man for murder of mother-in-law

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly murdered his elderly mother-in-law and fled with her gold earrings in Tambaram on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sivabooshanam (60), a resident of Lakshmipuram near Chromepet, had three sons and a daughter. Her daughter Sasikala is married to Ramakrishnan (40), a casual labourer, and they were living a few blocks away from Sivabooshnam’s house. The couple have two children.

Investigation revealed that Ramakrishnan is an alcoholic who did not go to work regularly and often picked up quarrels with his wife. He also used to demand money from his mother-in-law to buy liquor. On Saturday night, he had demanded money from his mother-in-law for booze and when she refused, he dropped a hollow block on her head and escaped from the scene with her gold earrings.

Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the elderly woman on hearing her screams and took her to the Chromepet government hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

On Sunday, Police arrested Ramakrishnan, who confessed to the murder. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody