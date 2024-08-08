Tambaram Corporation imposes Rs 50,000 fine as owner fails to register German Shepherd

CHENNAI: Failure to register her German Shepherd cost a woman in Tambaram Rs 50,000 after officials from the municipal corporation came for an inspection following complaints that the dog was creating nuisance to the public.

Divya of Thiruvengadam Nagar in Tambaram has a German Shepherd as pet. Local sources alleged that she used to let the dog roam on the streets, where it disturbed the people who pass by every day.

After receiving multiple complaints from residents, staff from the Tambaram Corporation visited the area and found the plaints to be true. They also found that Divya had not registered the pet dog as directed by the Corporation after several instances of pets attacking people.

Following that, the Corporation health inspector imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Divya for not registering her pet and also for the dog creating a disturbance in the neighbourhood.

The officials also warned Divya that strict action would be taken if the offence was repeated.