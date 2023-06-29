Swirl your mind with a creamy softy date with these places in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the summer showers are over and sunny days are back in blistering streets of Chennai, it whoops of heavenly irresistible softies, to lull your soul with delight. Be it a fun day out with your amigos, or a date night with your amante, relish the diverse flavour of softies in the city.

Soft Serve Company, Alwarpet: The cream walls with dazzling warm lights make for the best setting to adore on some quirky soft serves. Famed for their cereal milk soft serve and the salted butter caramel, swirled on a bowl, comes with its own party hat with a cone atop. This place at Alwarpet, right outside Mexe, will enchant you to a cream filled joyous paradise.

MilkyWay, Egmore: This Italian-style softy sundae joint, fashions its way right through the heart with their maha sundae and titanic bowl, which exudes the amalgam of chocolate, lychee and strawberry. This store in Egmore, opposite Ethiraj college, entrenched 29 years ago, which is bustling with college crowd, savvy the palate of people in Chennai with exotic options, making you spoilt for choices. In the Italian style, è delizioso (it's delicious).

Some softy, KNK Road: Bask in the minimalistic 2D milieu, with dual flavours in one cone with this place, that certainly swirls more than their name. The red-berry strawberry with mellow mango, and chocolatey chocolate with classic vanilla, is euphoria for softy lovers. Their softy affagato are for all those coffeeholics out there, who can glory in coffee with rich chocolate ice cream in every bite. Located in KNK Road, opposite Starbucks, their softies are a surprise with every scoop of it.

Freez Zone, Mylapore: Summers are undone without luscious mangoes. Their epic summer special, a satisfying scoop of vanilla, with juicy mango chunks, honey syrup, topped with wiggly mango jelly is honeyed to a summery dream. This place, at Mylapore, opposite to AVM Rajeshwari Wedding Hall, has been treating the people of Chennai with mouthwatering softy cones and cups for 28 years, making it the apt spot for reminiscing those vivid childhood memories filled with joie de vivre.