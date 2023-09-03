Suspected school students damage MTC windshield after footboarding, ‘stunts’

CHENNAI: Police have booked a case against two unidentified boys, suspected to be school students, who allegedly damaged the windshield of an MTC bus in Peravallur after the conductor chided them for performing stunts on the moving bus. Police said that the incident happened on an MTC bus (route number 142 P) plying between Perambur and Puthagaram.

When the bus stopped at Peravallur around 6 pm on Friday, students of a private school had boarded the bus and were travelling on the footboard. The students were doing dangerous stunts of dragging their feet on the road as the bus was on the move. The youngsters allegedly refused to call off their antics despite appeals from the conductor and fellow passengers. The conductor of the bus S Narayanan (46) asked the students to get inside the bus which led to an altercation.

When the bus stopped at Paper Mills Road, the driver and the conductor asked the students to either behave themselves or deboard the bus, after which the students got off the bus and hurled stones damaging the windshield of the bus and fled the spot.