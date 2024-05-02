Begin typing your search...

Suspect arrested with methamphetamine at house in Washermenpet

The suspect, Khader Moideen was arrested by a team led by Sub Inspector Venkatesh, after conducting search at the suspect's house based on a tip-off during Wednesday night.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 May 2024 6:32 AM GMT
Suspect arrested with methamphetamine at house in Washermenpet
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old suspect was arrested with 8 grams of methamphetamine at his house in Cemetery Road, Washermanpet.

The suspect, Khader Moideen was arrested by a team led by Sub Inspector Venkatesh, after conducting search at the suspect's house based on a tip-off during Wednesday night.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been in contact with a person named Sultan Alavudeen from Triplicane through WhatsApp calls three days prior to the arrest.

The suspect is currently being held at the Washermanpet station for further investigation.

methamphetamineWashermanpet stationDrug ArrestNarcotics Investigation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X