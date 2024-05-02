Suspect arrested with methamphetamine at house in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old suspect was arrested with 8 grams of methamphetamine at his house in Cemetery Road, Washermanpet.

The suspect, Khader Moideen was arrested by a team led by Sub Inspector Venkatesh, after conducting search at the suspect's house based on a tip-off during Wednesday night.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been in contact with a person named Sultan Alavudeen from Triplicane through WhatsApp calls three days prior to the arrest.

The suspect is currently being held at the Washermanpet station for further investigation.