Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice KR Shriram as Chief Justice of Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Collegium recommended elevating Justice KR Shriram of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice R Mahadevan, who was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court after the retirement of justice SV Gangapurwala was recommended to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

To fill the vacancies of Chief Justices in various High Courts, the Collegium considered the names of senior judges from different High Courts bearing in mind their seniority and performances.

The Collegium recommended the second senior most puisne judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Shriram as the Chief Justice of the High Court here.

It also recommended Justice Manmohan as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Rajiv Shakdher as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice G S Sandhawalia as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, and Justice Tashi Rabstan as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

