Sub registrar who took bribe from Airline pilot for marriage certificate sentenced to four years jail

CHENNAI: A sub-registrar arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from an Airline Pilot for issuing a marriage certificate was found guilty of graft by a city court and sentenced to four years imprisonment.



The accused official, I Vaidehi (62) was serving as sub-registrar (grade-1) at the office of Inspector General (Registration), Santhome when the incident happened.

The Complainant, U Ahamed Subair, an airline pilot had approached the official in January 2015 to obtain his marriage registration certificate when the accused official demanded a bribe of Rs 3000. She had then reduced the amount to Rs 2000 and asked Subair to pay up.

Unwilling to heed in to the government official's demands, the pilot had approached the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) who laid a trap and caught the official red handed when she took the chemical smeared currency notes from Ahamed Subair.

She was arrested and was in judicial remand for a week after which she got bail. When the case came up for trial, the accused denied all allegations against her and claimed that a false complaint has been given against her.

When questioned about the Rs 2000 found in her possession, the accused official cited 'office expenditures'.

After perusing the submissions from both sides, Special Judge M S Manimekalai, Special court for cases under the PC (Prevention of Corruption) act held the accused official guilty of graft and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2000 on the accused.