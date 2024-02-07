Begin typing your search...
Students hurl stones, woman on bus hurt
CHENNAI: A woman passenger on a MTC bus suffered an injury after she was hit by a stone while the bus was in motion near Kilpauk on Tuesday.
Police said that two groups of students clashed with one another and one of them had hurled a stone directed at the bus in which the woman passenger who was seated by the window got injured.
