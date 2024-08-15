Striving to attain freedom from poverty this Independence Day

CHENNAI: A group of friends, Vijay, Doshi KY, R Dilipen, R Sathya, and Daniel, started to serve society for the past seven years. Since the Nivar Cyclone, they have been dedicating their time and efforts to uplift the needy, through their NGO, Changers Media.

On each celebratory occasion, the NGO comes up with initiatives to spread the joy of festive spirit. Changers Media is planning to make this Independence Day colourful for a tribal settlement in Chennai. “For every Independence Day, we provide food, groceries and clothes for the needy. We usually do background research before finalising whom to help. Coming to this year’s August 15 celebration, we are providing the basic needs of people in Kuppamedu,” says A Arputharaj Daniel, trustee at Changers Media.

“Not many people have reached this unnoticed group before. They are tribal people settled here from different parts of the state. They collect metals and plastics from the garbage heap to earn their living,” states Vijay, the founder of the NGO. He also adds that there is no electricity or water in Kuppamedu.

“They also don’t have an Aadhar card or Ration card. We are making arrangements to get an Aadhar card to avail of the privileges offered to them by the government. There are more than 40 residents here,” Vijay shares. Changers Media will be spending one day with the tribal settlement playing fun games and also providing them with food and other provisional things. “On this day of freedom, we don’t want them to starve and miss out on the little joys of life,” he adds.

After this, Changers Media is planning to reach out to a tribal settlement in Pallavaram and uplift their livelihood. “Our ultimate goal is to build an orphanage and an old age home, to provide shelter for the homeless,” Vijay concludes.