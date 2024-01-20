CHENNAI: In a terrifying incident, Stray dogs bit 14 people including 11 school students on Friday in Guduvanchery and Maduranthagam.



Over the past few months the residents in Nandivaram Guduvanchery were facing problems with the stray dogs and many times they requested the municipal officials to take action to control the stray dogs but there were no steps taken by them. On Friday evening a group of school students were playing on the roadside in the Defence colony. At that time two dogs started to fight with each other and then the dogs began to chase the children who were playing on the road and bit the children. Two men who tried to rescue the children also suffered a dog bite.

Later all 13 of them were rushed to a private hospital in the locality and then were referred to the Chengalpattu GH.

In another incident in Maduranthagam, a 3-year-old boy was playing outside the house in Gandhi Nagar. Police said a group of stray dogs chased the boy and bit him in multiple places. The boy was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH and admitted for treatment.

The residents claimed that stray dog menace has been increasing day by day in the locality and people could not even walk without fear on the road. The primary health centre in the villages does not even have proper medicine for treating the dog bite cases and all the patients are being referred to the Chengalpattu GH.

When contacted the Nandivaram Guduvanchery Municipal Commissioner Damodaran he said that the civic body had appointed contract labourers to catch the stray dogs and within a few days all the dogs will be caught and they will be taken to some other place.