Stray dog mauls 10-year-old boy in Tondiarpet, GCC to commence stray dog population survey

CHENNAI: A stray dog mauled a 10-year-old boy at Senniamman koil street in Tondiarpet on Sunday.

He suffered injury on the shoulder and admitted to Government Stanley hospital for further treatment and provided with anti-rabies vaccination.

"The boy was bitten by the dog while going to the nearby shop, he was immediately rushed to the hospital and given vaccination. We are in search of the stray dog and also instructed to catch the dogs roaming on the road in the locality. The dog will be isolated and observed at the Pullianthope animal birth control center, " said a senior official at GCC Tondiarpet zone (zone 4).

More than 100 stray dogs have been caught for sterilization and vaccination in the Tondiarpet zone following the surge in the number of dog bite cases.

On the other hand, the Chennai Corporation will commence a stray dog population survey from Wednesday.

"After the survey, it would be easy to know the sterilization status in each zone and the local body shall focus on the particular area," said GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

As many as 10,000 stray dogs caught of which 7,265 dogs have been sterilized so far this year.

In the last 7 years, ABC surveys have been done among more than 1 lakh dogs in the city.