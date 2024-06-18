Stray cattle attack: Facing public fury, Chennai corporation lists steps taken to prevent the menace

CHENNAI: Facing the wrath of the public for its inability to control the continuing cattle attack menace, the most recently in Tiruvottiyur on Monday, the Greater Chennai Corporation said it has collected Rs 43.05 lakh fine so far this year from the cattle owners for letting the animals roam on the city streets.

On Monday, a 34-year-old woman became the latest victim of a cattle attack after a rampaging buffalo knocked her down and dragged her for several hundred metres, leaving her with a large gash on the leg that required 20 sutures. Madumathi, the victim, also sustained injuries on her leg and face in the incident, the CCTV footage of which went viral and sparked outrage among the people.

After a series of cases where people came under attack from stray cows and bulls, the Chennai corporation had increased the penalties imposed on cattle owners who let them stray. However, as the latest incident showed, it has done little to stop the menace.

In its defence, the city corporation said it has taken several steps besides increasing the fine amount, including slapping a much higher penalty of Rs 10,000 in case of a second incident involving the same animal, and seizing and handing over the cattle to NGOs if they are found to be involved in such incidents for a third time.