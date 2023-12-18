'Strangers become kith in solo voyages'

CHENNAI: Lavina Daryanani, a 22-year-old crypto journalist, has found the freedom to travel the world while working from home. Over the past two years, she has explored more than 20 places, driven by a desire to break free from lockdown monotony.

“I was fed up with being inside my home during lockdown and wanted to just get out and explore,” she shares.

December 2021 was an important year for Lavina as she stepped out on her first solo trip to Gokarna. “I mostly visit off-beat places and use public transport. I stay in hostels during my expeditions. My travels are mostly experience-oriented. For me, travel is never a luxury - it is an experience that provides different perspectives about the world every day,” she says.

She doesn’t like to have an itinerary. If she likes a place, the trip will be extended. Travel has now become a routine in her life as she tours every month and also works simultaneously.

“There is no easy way out. It is not glamorous like how it looks and there is hard work behind it. I organise my work in advance and complete my daily tasks before trekking,” says the traveller.

Work from home pattern also pushed Lavina into travelling as she gets opportunities to interact with people from various walks of life.

Why there is a sudden rise in the trend? “The lockdown and travel restrictions compelled individuals to seek solace in nature, prompting many women to embrace the thrill and peace of solo camping. South India, with its diverse landscape and proximity to picturesque destinations, has become a hub for solo women campers. Women are increasingly drawn to the idea of self-discovery, empowerment, and breaking away from conventional travel norms. As safety concerns are addressed, more and more women campers are exploring the beauty of the great outdoors on their terms, showcasing a spirit of adventure,” remark Vijay Premnath and Swaminathan, co-founders of Exoticamp, a Chennai-based camping platform. They also add that 40 per cent of the campers they get to meet in their events are women.

It should be noted that most of the women travellers belong to the 25-40 age group. Travel can help you to overcome the biggest fears of your life.

For Lavina, it was height and she overcame it by paragliding during her visit to Bir Billing. The experiences that she gained during her trips are countless.

“In hostels, I get to listen to the stories of many people. The best part of travelling is strangers become known people. You are never solo travelling. You always find your tribe, with whom you can vibe,” adds Lavina, whose first international solo trip was to Dubai. Lavina’s adventures include trekking, caving, scuba diving, and many more with Meghalaya being her favourite spot. She has travelled from Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Doodhpathri, and Annapurna base camp (Nepal) to Sri Lanka, Bali, and Andaman.

On asked about the things to keep in mind before opting for solo travelling, “Read reviews and consider places recommended by other solo travellers. Conduct thorough research about the destination. Understand the local culture, customs, and any potential safety concerns. Share your itinerary, including details about where you’ll be staying and your expected return date with a trustworthy person. Stay informed about the weather conditions. Respect local nature and wildlife. Prioritise safety and enjoy your solo camping adventure responsibly. Most importantly, carry necessary medications,” the co-founders explain.

Experts say that depending on residents to know about the food, culture, and route of a particular place is better than depending on Google.

“I travel to places when people gear up to celebrate local festivals. For example, I visited Thailand during the time of Thai New Year to get to know the way people celebrate,” Lavina says.

Women camping organisers prioritise safety while planning the experience. “We ensure every camping experience is not only enjoyable but also safe for woman campers. The environment should be comfortable, especially for first-time travellers. In certain cases, we even facilitate reliable transportation, ensuring a seamless and stress-free camping experience,” explains Vijay Premnath.

They recommend a few travel places for beginners. From Chennai, people can start with Jawadhu Hills, Yelagiri, Yercaud Hills, Kodai, and the hill destinations in Kerala. Once they feel comfortable with the experience, they can gradually progress to longer and more challenging adventures in the Himalayas, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, or explore the scenic landscapes of Meghalaya and Tawang.

Though India didn’t reach the travel standards of other developed countries, it is evolving. “While we may still be catching up to the West in terms of solo women travelling, the landscape is swiftly evolving. Improved connectivity, a surge in reliable and secure travel options, growing disposable income, and increasing financial independence among women are propelling a significant shift in travel trends,” says Swaminathan.

“One has to manage everything by themselves in solo travelling. It will be tedious. Another aspect I don’t like about solo travelling is you have to be vigilant all the time. Being a solo traveller, you cannot take things for granted. Make sure you have an active internet connection all the time. You just have to trust your gut and listen to your instincts. Go minimalistic for travelling,” feels Lavina, when asked about the cons of a solo voyage. Sharing one of her favourites from the Annapurna Base camp trek, she says, “I was surprised to meet a couple and their friend, everyone in their 70s. Their life stories and energy exhibited by them at that age inspired me and I was unable to match their pace,” she told DT Next.

“The world is a much better place than we think. There is so much kindness around us. Strangers have lent a helping hand to me in different ways during each trip,” shares Lavina, who is currently in Nagaland enjoying the Hornbill Festival.