Stop following influencers’ solutions for your medical issues: Doctors

CHENNAI: Controversy erupted recently after actor Samantha suggested on social media that people could try hydrogen peroxide nebulisation for treating viral infections.



Social media platforms are littered with such suggestions by ‘experts’, ‘celebrities’ and all types of influencers on alternative medical therapies with no mention of the side-effects. There are also many beauty products such as scrubs, jade rollers, herbal oils, packs etc., that are advertised by celebrities, as herbal and all-natural but dermatologists dismiss them all.

“There is not enough data to prove that jade rollers would improve skin laxity and tighten the skin. Scrubbing is actually harmful, as repeated friction leads only to hyper-pigmentation. However, there is a lot of misinformation that it helps in reducing pigmentation,” opined consultant dermatologist Dr Monisha Aravind. “Various oils are being advertised to hasten hair growth. Massaging only helps in improving the blood circulation but it doesn’t help to treat and/or prevent hair loss or hair fall.”

Even home remedies to treat acne, hair fall, and psoriasis are not as effective as treating the cause. “People should investigate if there is enough evidence and studies to support the claims. Such products might help in a few aspects but only if you don’t have a disease or a co-morbid condition,” she stated.

The increasing use of probiotics is another trend that medical practitioners warn about, as probiotics are not medically recommended for everyone. “Antibiotics can kill your food gut bacteria and probiotics replace them. What most medical associations recommend for normal people, who are not on any antibiotics, are curd, yogurt and fermented foods for good gut health. However, probiotics are being promoted on a large scale by pharmaceutical companies through doctors themselves,” pointed out another doctor from a GH.

The popularity of certificate courses in training and consulting for child birth, weight loss and other health issues are another problem. Doctors warn against it, as a marketing-win could potentially damage actual healthcare.

“Many influencers, who give childbirth advice, are not medical professionals. They would have, at the most, done a few certificate courses (mostly a few days’ worth). People with little or no medical training on childbirth giving suggestions to new mothers based on age-old ways is potentially dangerous,” explained consultant gynaecologist Dr Arvind Santhosh.

