Stolen temple idols, sword seized from house in Adyar; four persons arrested

CHENNAI: Idol Wing-CID of Tamil Nadu Police arrested four persons including a woman for possession of idols and artefacts stolen from a temple. On Thursday (July 18), the Idol Wing police had received information on stolen idols in a house in Shastri Nagar, Adyar.

On checking the house of P Sumathi (38), police found a Nagathamman metal idol and a metal sword. Sumathi admitted that she got the idols and sword from P Kaliyamoorthy (40), D Thangaraj (40) and G Rajeshkannan (42) and they told her that the idols were stolen from a temple.

The idols were seized as there were no documents and registered a case. Sumathi and her husband, Prakash were arrested on Friday and subsequently, Kaliyamoorthy and Thangaraj too were arrested.

Based on their confession, another metal idol was seized from Thangaraj. Rajesh is already in Tiruchy prison in another idol theft case, police said. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.