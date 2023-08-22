Begin typing your search...
Stalin takes part in the 384th Chennai Day celebrations in Ripon Building
The celebration showcases a photo gallery with pictures of old Chennai and other creative arts delineating the City's cultural life.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the annual Chennai Day fete at the Ripon Building here on Tuesday.
August 22 is celebrated as Chennai Day every year marking the purchase agreement of the then Madraspatnam/Chennapatnam signed between the British and the Vijayanagara dynasty.
