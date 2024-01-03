Begin typing your search...

Stalin pays tributes to Velunachiyar and Kattabomman

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Today is the birthday of the pioneers of freedom struggle Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who wrote the sacrifice chapters of the south in the history of the Indian freedom struggle in the eighteenth century!

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jan 2024 8:29 AM GMT
Stalin pays tributes to Velunachiyar and Kattabomman
X

Freedom fighters Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Velunachiyar (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, on their birth anniversaries.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Today is the birthday of the pioneers of freedom struggle Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who wrote the sacrifice chapters of the south in the history of the Indian freedom struggle in the eighteenth century!

"All Indians should know the bravery of these two who refused to pay taxes, resisted the creation of the British, and proclaimed the character of a Tamil who was bigger than life! The land that planted the seeds of freedom struggle a century before the 1857 soldier's mutiny should be remembered as Tamil Nadu!."

ChennaiChief Minister MK Stalinfreedom fighters VelunachiyarVeerapandiya KattabommanIndian freedom struggleTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X