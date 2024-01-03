Stalin pays tributes to Velunachiyar and Kattabomman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, on their birth anniversaries.



In a post on X, Stalin said, "Today is the birthday of the pioneers of freedom struggle Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who wrote the sacrifice chapters of the south in the history of the Indian freedom struggle in the eighteenth century!

"All Indians should know the bravery of these two who refused to pay taxes, resisted the creation of the British, and proclaimed the character of a Tamil who was bigger than life! The land that planted the seeds of freedom struggle a century before the 1857 soldier's mutiny should be remembered as Tamil Nadu!."