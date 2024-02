SR cancels multiple trains due to engineering works on Feb 11: check here

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes in train patterns due to engineering work at the Kodambakkam-Tambaram route on February 11.



The maintenance work for line blocks and power blocks will be held between 10:45 AM and 3:45 PM, causing full cancellation of multiple trains.

In this regard, 44 electric trains running between Chennai Beach-Tambaram, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu, Tambaram-Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu- Chennai Beach, Kancheepuram-Chennai Beach, and Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach would be cancelled.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Electric trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram between 10.30 AM - 1 PM and 1.15 PM - 2 PM, Tambaram to Chennai Beach from 10.05 AM to 1.45 PM are also cancelled.

Similarly, 44 electric train services from:

Chengalpattu to Beach at 9.40 AM, 10.55 am, 11.30 am, 12 noon, and 1 PM ,

Kancheepuram- Chennai Beach station at 9.30 AM,

Tirumalpur- Chennai Beach at 11.05 am will also be cancelled.

At the same time, for the passengers convenience, Southern Railway has also informed that between Tambaram-Chengalpattu at 11.55 am, 12.45 pm, 1.25 pm, 1.45 pm, 2.20 pm, and 2.55 pm, and on the reverse route between Chengalpattu-Tambaram at 9.30 am, 9.40 am, 10.55 am, 11.05 am, 11.30 am, and 12 pm, special electric trains will be operated.