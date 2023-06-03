Spl train from Chennai to carry kin of accident victims to Odisha

CHENNAI: For the benefit of family/relatives of victims of train mishap in Odisha, a special train no 02840 is being operated from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bhadrak to help the family members of victims/injured of the train mishap.

The train will leave chennai central around 19:20 hrs 03.6.2023(today).



Also Read: Odisha train derailment live updates

Kin of accident victims may contact Helpline of Chennai Division and register for journey by the special train No 02840 with their names, address and phone numbers. Help desks functional at Chennai, Katpadi and Jolarpettai may also be contacted.

Huge cranes and bulldozers have been brought in to raise a coach which has been buried by the impact of another wagon falling on as rescue workers wield gas torches and electric cutters to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 238 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district, officials and witnesses said Saturday.



Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

(With inputs from PTI)