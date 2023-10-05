Special court sends 20-year-old drug peddler to 5 years in jail

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced a 20-year-old drug peddler to five years of rigorous imprisonment for being found with possession of 1.2 kilograms of psychotropic substances.

The special court under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act found the accused guilty under section 235 (2) of Cr.P.C. and 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B) of NDPS act. Hence the court sentenced the convict to five years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 50,000 as a fine.

According to the prosecution, on May 5, 2019, the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (NIBCID) received secret information regarding drug peddling at Angalamman Koil Street and Strahans Road junction, Chennai. Based on the information NIBCID team went to the spot and set up surveillance. Subsequently, the team intercepted a person on suspicion and examined his belongings. The NIBCID team found the person in possession of 1.2 kilograms of ganja, a psychotropic substance concealed in a bag. The preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused is Aravinthan from K M Garden, Chennai. Later, he was booked under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act and arrested.

The counsel for the accused contended that the prosecution failed to enquire independent witnesses, non-production of independent witnesses is fatal to the prosecution case and hence the accused deserves acquittal.

However, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for five years.