Special buses announced for weekend, auspicious day rush

CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced the operation of special buses to manage rush due to the weekend and auspicious day (Muhurtha Naal) from Sunday to Monday.

According to the department release, it is expected that a large number of passengers would travel on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which is also the auspicious day, to and from Chennai.

“Due to this, arrangements have been made to operate additional buses. As many as 300 special buses will be operated from Chennai, and 300 special buses will be operated from cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Salem and Bengaluru. In total arrangements have been made to operate 600 special buses,” the release said.

The release added that to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru, special buses will be operated as per requirement. The department has requested the passengers to book online tickets and said that 9,298 passengers have booked tickets already. Also, officers will be deployed at bus stands to streamline the special bus operations.