Southern Railway announces cancellation of EMU trains on August 18; check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Sunday announced cancellation of EMU services at night due to maintenance work on the Chennai Beach to Villupuram route.

Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 9.55 pm 10.10 pm, 10.40 pm, and 11.15 pm will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach on August 18.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm, 11:20 pm, 11:40 pm, 11:59 pm on August 18 and 3.55 am on August 19 will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach.

Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 10.10 pm and 11:00 pm will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach.

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Egmore.

Tirumalpur - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tirumalpur at 8.00 pm will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Chennai Beach.