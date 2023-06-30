Soon, former students to be involved in school activities

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is planning on bringing some of the former students back to school to involve in school activities, in a way to motivate and inspire current students.



For the same, the department has recently conducted focus groups with respective district chief education officers and school HMs to include former students. The former students will also be added to the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.



According to the circular from the department, about 25 former students will be selected for the school activities. And, former students can be scouted by the members of the School Management Committee (SMC), tenured staff and the school head.



For the programme, a forum will be created at the school level and the reunion of these students can be celebrated in January, noted the circular.



“The teachers must select the former students before July 20 and subsequently enter their details in the EMIS portal. In this manner, the operations will be more regularised,” stated the department circular.



The former students will be involved in school initiatives such as; guidance for higher education, vanavil mandram, participation in various arts and cultural activities and admitting the Out-of-School-Children (OoSC) back to school.

