Snake gourd gets costlier while Ooty carrots see price drop; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 29

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on Monday due to varying supply and demand.

Snake gourd saw a significant rise in price. On Monday, it is being sold for Rs 35 per kg, compared to Rs 20 on previous days.

On the other hand, lemon price that has been fluctuating in the recent days went down by Rs 20 today. Lemons were being sold at Rs 120 per kg on July 28 but dropped to Rs 100 per kg on Monday.

Ooty carrots also experienced a Rs 20 drop in prices in a day. From Rs 130 per kg on July 28, they are being sold for Rs 100 per kg on Monday.

Meanwhile, cauliflower price remained stable, holding steady at Rs 50 per kg over the past few days.