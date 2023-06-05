Smoke engulfs house after fire from AC unit; 4 rescued in Chennai

CHENNAI: Fire and Rescue Service personnel saved four persons of a family trapped inside their house after thick smoke engulfed their house in Ashok Nagar during the early hours of Monday. Police suspect an electric short circuit in the air conditioner to have triggered the fire.

Police said that the family members did not suffer any injuries. The occupants of the house were identified as Mukundhan (47), a software engineer, his wife and two children. During the early hours of Sunday, neighbours who were on their morning walk noticed thick smoke emanating from one of the rooms on the first floor of the house.



Public alerted the police and the fire control room who reached the house in Vasudevapuram. Rescue personnel entered the house through the balcony and brought them out from the first floor, after which the fire was put out. Police said that some of the furniture in the bedroom was gutted in the fire.



The rescued family members were administered first aid. Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

