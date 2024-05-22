Smart bikes back in various cycling stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after a report was published in these columns regarding the poor condition of smart bikes across the city, the vehicles were brought back to various cycling stations in the city by the authorities. An official source attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed that the cycles were brought into the Metro Stations located in Nungambakkam, Kilpauk and Nehru Park.

He also mentioned that the people handling them were given instructions to bring them back to have them repaired. These bikes were introduced under the Smart City Mission in 2019 to reduce pollution and traffic. GCC had outsourced the operation of smart bikes.