Six including school students injured as car rams vehicles in parking lot at Meenambakkam

CHENNAI: Six people were injured, including four school students, near the Meenambakkam railway station on Tuesday after they were hit by a speeding car.

Balamurugan (32) of Pallavaram is currently doing an MBA in a private college in OMR. On Monday night Balamurugan went to his friend's house near Meenambakkam junction, and there he parked the car and went to his house in Pallavaram. On Tuesday morning around 8.30 am, Balamurugan went to Meenambakkam and picked up his car and was on the Meenambakkam station road.

Balamurugan was completely out of control, and as it was morning, most of the students were on their way to the schools, and the car hit Pavithra (16), Vaishnavi (16), two other students from Meenambakkam government school, and two sanitary workers, Angaiyan (62) and KV Rao (60) of the St Thomas Mount Cantonment Board.

Soon the public who gathered at the spot caught Balamurugan, who tried to escape and trashed him. On information, the St. Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation police visited the spot; they admitted the six of them who were injured to the Chromepet GH, and Balamurugan, who also suffered injuries, was admitted to the hospital. Balamurugan told the police that he accidentally accelerated instead of breaking. The police have arrested Balamurugan, and further inquiry is on.