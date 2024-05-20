Signal malfunction leads to delay, overcrowded trains on Tambaram-Chengalpattu rail route

CHENNAI: Due to recent heavy rains in various parts of Chengalpattu district, a sudden malfunction occurred in a signal on the railway track between Tambaram to Chengalpattu, specifically between Maraimalai Nagar and Singaperumal Koil. This unexpected issue brought electric trains to a standstill, causing significant distress to commuters who were on their way to work on Monday.

To prevent further delays for express trains heading to remote destinations, electric trains running between Tambaram to Chengalpattu were deliberately halted for an extended period. Four electric trains, one after the other, were stopped for a long time on the same track between Singaperumal Koil and Maraimalai Nagar.

Following this, railway electrical engineers acted quickly and repaired the signal faults, after which the electric trains were able to resume their services after a prolonged halt.

However, the extended period had led to a surge in commuters, resulting in overcrowded trains. Many commuters were forced to risk their safety and cling to the footboards of the trains.