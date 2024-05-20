Two trains from Chennai Central rescheduled; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced that Train No. 06020 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs on May 20 (today) is rescheduled to leave at 23.10 hrs due to delay of pairing train (late by 8 hrs).

Train No. 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs on May 20 is rescheduled to leave at 21.00 hrs due to delay of pairing train (late by 2 hours).