Partial cancellation of Chennai Egmore – Villupuram EMU train services; check details here
Due to ongoing engineering works, two trains are partially cancelled in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section
CHENNAI: Two trains are partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on May 21
Partial cancellation of EMU train services:
1. Train No. 40533, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 21.
2. Train No. 40542, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 21.
