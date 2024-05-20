Partial cancellation of Chennai Egmore – Villupuram EMU train services; check details here

CHENNAI: Two trains are partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on May 21

Partial cancellation of EMU train services:

1. Train No. 40533, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 21.

2. Train No. 40542, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 21.