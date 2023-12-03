Siblings electrocuted near Mangadu

CHENNAI: Two siblings were electrocuted outside their house at Raghunathapuram near Mangadu on Sunday evening. While a friend of one of the siblings accidentally touched a high tension wire, the duo tried to save him and got electrocuted, police said.

The boys’ mother and a friend suffered grievous injuries too, police said.

The deceased were identified as P Madan Prasad (22) and P Yuvan Shankar Raja (20). Madhan Prasad works in a private firm while Yuvan is a college student.

The family stays in the second floor of a house in Mangadu. On Sunday evening, Yuvan’s friend, Manoj came to visit him when the incident happened.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Manoj had opened the glass windows in the first floor to check the force of the rains when he accidentally touched a high tension wire.

Hearing Manoj’s screams, Yuvan and Madan rushed to help him and got electrocuted in the process as they stepped onto a puddle of water.

Their mother, P Eswari (40) too was thrown away when she came in contact with them.

All four of them were moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the siblings were declared dead on arrival. Further investigations are on.