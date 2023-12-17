Siblings electrocuted in Sholavaram

CHENNAI: Two siblings were electrocuted in a farmland near Sholavaram on Saturday when they went to attend nature’s call. The deceased were identified as M Vishwa (12) and M Surya (10).

The kids lived with their parents at Kanniyampalai village near Sholavaram. Vishwa was a class 8 student while Surya was in grade 6 at a government school in their locality.

On Saturday morning, the brothers went to a farmland near their house to attend nature’s call when the tragic incident happened. Parents of the siblings went in search of the boys after they did not return home for a long time and found them lying unconscious.

Villagers rushed to the scene and realised that the duo were hit by electric shock from a leakage from the wires of the motor pump.

Sholavaram police reached the scene and moved the boys to a hospital where they were declared dead. The bodies were then shifted to the Stanley Government Hospital