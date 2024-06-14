Short+Sweet Theatre Festival returns, inviting entries for scripts, actors and directors

CHENNAI: The Short+Sweet Theatre Festival is back, and the team has begun accepting registrations for scripts, actors, directors, and independent theatre companies (ITCs). The deadline for script submissions, directors, and ITCs is July 5, while for actors, it's August 9. The jury members for the weeks are not publicly known but consist of a diverse mix of connoisseurs from various fields.



Presented by Prakriti Foundation in association with Blu Lotus Foundation and Alliance Francaise of Madras, with SPI Edge as prize sponsors, Short+Sweet Theatre South India has been a platform for actors, writers, and directors to create high-quality new work in professional theatre for the past decade in Chennai. The collaborative environment provided by the festival, where established practitioners pass on knowledge to others in the theatre arts, is a key catalyst for the community to come together and celebrate theatre in all its forms. The festival will be held from September 5 to 29.