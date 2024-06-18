Shollinganallur received 12 cm rainfall on Tuesday, says weather dept

CHENNAI: Heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning lashed the capital city in the wee hours of Tuesday. Some coastal and interior districts in the state also witnessed showers in the night time.

Various parts of the city and suburbs, including Ambattur, Alandur, Ekkatuthangal, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottriyur, Egmore, and Royapuram, witnessed heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, resulting in water logging and traffic jams.

The highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday was recorded in Shollinganallur at 12 cm, according to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) while Pallikaranai, Meenambakkam, and Alandur all received 8 cm of rainfall. Tiruvallur district received 11 cm of rainfall and Ranipet 9 cm. On the other hand, Perungudi, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts recorded 6 cm of rainfall each.

The rainfall activity was triggered due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest and adjoining west-central areas of the Bay of Bengal, the RMC said.

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast that light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the coastal, interior, and western ghat districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi, within the next few hours.

It also said that Chennai and its suburbs may continue receiving moderate to heavy spells of rain during night hours.

Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

(With online desk inputs)