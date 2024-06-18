Begin typing your search...

Shollinganallur received 12 cm rainfall on Tuesday, says weather dept

The rainfall activity was triggered due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest and adjoining west-central areas of the Bay of Bengal, the RMC said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2024 9:50 AM GMT
Shollinganallur received 12 cm rainfall on Tuesday, says weather dept
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning lashed the capital city in the wee hours of Tuesday. Some coastal and interior districts in the state also witnessed showers in the night time.

Various parts of the city and suburbs, including Ambattur, Alandur, Ekkatuthangal, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottriyur, Egmore, and Royapuram, witnessed heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, resulting in water logging and traffic jams.

The highest amount of rainfall on Tuesday was recorded in Shollinganallur at 12 cm, according to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) while Pallikaranai, Meenambakkam, and Alandur all received 8 cm of rainfall. Tiruvallur district received 11 cm of rainfall and Ranipet 9 cm. On the other hand, Perungudi, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts recorded 6 cm of rainfall each.

The rainfall activity was triggered due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest and adjoining west-central areas of the Bay of Bengal, the RMC said.

Also Read:Arrival and departure of several flights delayed due to midnight rains in Chennai

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast that light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the coastal, interior, and western ghat districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi, within the next few hours.

It also said that Chennai and its suburbs may continue receiving moderate to heavy spells of rain during night hours.

Also Read:Chennai gets midnight showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue for next two days, says weather dept

Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

(With online desk inputs)

Chennai rainsRMCWeather updates
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X