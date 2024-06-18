Chennai gets midnight showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue for next two days, says weather dept

CHENNAI: After a sweltering day, residents of Chennai and its suburbs received a respite in the form of heavy rains between midnight to early morning hours on Tuesday.

Areas like Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Egmore, Central railway station, Nungambakkam, Valluvarkottam, and Meenambakkam witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

For the next 48 hours, the sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, the RMC added.

The weather department has also forecast rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu until June 22.