Arrival and departure of several flights delayed due to midnight rains in Chennai

CHENNAI: Midnight showers in Chennai and its suburbs disrupted flight services at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Following the rains, flights at the Chennai airport could not land or depart due to low visibility.

Six flights which arrived from Doha, Abu Dhabi, London, Pune, Frankfurt, and Singapore were made to wait for around an hour before they were permitted to land in the Chennai airstrip. Once the rain reduced, the flights landed safely, one after the other.

Additionally, flights that were scheduled to depart to Singapore, Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad were delayed for up to an hour.

A flight to Dubai which was supposed to depart from Chennai at 4 am was delayed for more than five hours after which it was diverted to Bangalore.

Areas like Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Egmore, Central railway station, Nungambakkam, Valluvarkottam, and Meenambakkam witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning between midnight to early morning hours on Tuesday.

Simarlarly, other districts in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Madurai received rain at midnight.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

It has also forecast rain in various parts ofTamil Nadu until June 22.

