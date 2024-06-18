Begin typing your search...

Arrival and departure of several flights delayed due to midnight rains in Chennai

A flight to Dubai which was supposed to depart from Chennai at 4 am was delayed for more than five hours after which it was diverted to Bangalore.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2024 8:38 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-18 08:40:38.0  )
Arrival and departure of several flights delayed due to midnight rains in Chennai
X

Representative Image 

CHENNAI: Midnight showers in Chennai and its suburbs disrupted flight services at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Following the rains, flights at the Chennai airport could not land or depart due to low visibility.

Also Read:Chennai gets midnight showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue for next two days, says weather dept

Six flights which arrived from Doha, Abu Dhabi, London, Pune, Frankfurt, and Singapore were made to wait for around an hour before they were permitted to land in the Chennai airstrip. Once the rain reduced, the flights landed safely, one after the other.

Additionally, flights that were scheduled to depart to Singapore, Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad were delayed for up to an hour.

A flight to Dubai which was supposed to depart from Chennai at 4 am was delayed for more than five hours after which it was diverted to Bangalore.

The flight to Dubai which was supposed to depart from Chennai at 4 am was delayed for more than five hours as it was diverted to Bangalore.

Areas like Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Egmore, Central railway station, Nungambakkam, Valluvarkottam, and Meenambakkam witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning between midnight to early morning hours on Tuesday.

Simarlarly, other districts in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Madurai received rain at midnight.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

It has also forecast rain in various parts ofTamil Nadu until June 22.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

chennai rainflight delayChennai airportmidnight showers
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X