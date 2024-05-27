Sexual harassment victim approaches Madras HC seeking to transfer investigation against priest to CB-CID

CHENNAI: A petition was moved in the Madras High Court seeking to transfer the sexual harassment case registered against the priest of Kalikambal temple in Chennai to CB-CID to expedite the investigation.

The petitioner claimed that the priest Karthik Munusamy sexually harassed her by giving false marriage promise and tried to push her into prostitution, despite lodging a complaint against the priest the police couldn't nab the accused, said the petitioner.

The police are conducting the investigation in a lethargic way, said the petitioner and also alleged that the accused threatened her for lodging the complaint. Hence the petitioner sought the Court to transfer the investigation to CB-CID to expedite the proceedings.

The victim, an engineering graduate who was working in a private Tamil channel lodged a complaint against Karthik Munusamy in the Virugambakkam police station alleging that the accused physically beaten her and tried to push her into prostitution.

The victim also alleged that after she got acquainted with the priest, he sprinkled her drink and raped her. When she questioned him, the accused assured to marry her, and started living together, said the petitioner.

Since the accused remains untraceable, the police issued a lookout notice to secure the accused.