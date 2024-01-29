Senthilbalaji's judicial custody extended for the 17th time

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions court of Chennai has extended the judicial custody of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji till January 31, in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.



Senthilbalaji was produced before Principal Judge S Alli, through video conference from the Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.

Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till January 31.

On the same day, the sessions court will hear the contentions in a fresh petition filed by Senthilbalaji seeking to stay the framing of charges in the PMLA case.

The application stated that till the disposal of the case registered against Senthilbalaji by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes, the framing of charges in the PMLA case may be postponed.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed an affidavit countering Senthilbalaji's petition in compliance with court's order.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.