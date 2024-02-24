Seeking old pension scheme, Secretariat staff stage protest

CHENNAI: Condemning the ruling DMK government for not fulfilling its election promises, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Officers and Employees Association staged a demonstration on Friday.

According to the association members, more than 200 staff, including women took part in the demonstration before the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in Secretariat demanding the ruling DMK government to fulfil all its election promises, including the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Expressing displeasure and agony, Venkatesan of Tamil Nadu Secretariat Officers and Employees Association said, “The DMK government has not fulfilled the demands, requests of anyone, including the government employees and teachers. We will never give up our protest against the government under any circumstances. There is no room for talks anymore.”

Slamming the ‘Dravidian Model,’ he said all the demands of government employees were fulfilled during the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s regime. “We don’t need the Dravidian Model. We want a Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) Model,” he said, adding that if the demands of the government employees are not fulfilled, it will be reflected in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.