Security beefed up at Chennai airport ahead of Independence Day

CHENNAI: Security has been tightened at the Chennai airport from Friday ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

All passengers have to undergo seven-tier security checks before boarding their flights. Due to the extra security check, domestic passengers are requested to be in the airport one and a half hours before departure while international passengers should report three and a half hours before departure.

The airport was already under a five-tier security arrangement due to repeated hoax bomb threats. It has now been increased to seven-tier. This will be in place till August 20.

Additional police forces are deployed outside the airport premises, and they would be on patrol round the clock. All the vehicles are being checked with metal detectors during entry.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is also closely monitoring all the areas inside the airport, and additional CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive locations in and around the premises.

