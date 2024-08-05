Independence Day rehearsals: Chennai Traffic Police announces traffic diversions for three days; check details here

CHENNAI: Rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations have been scheduled for August 5 (today), 9 and 14, in view of which the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in the city.

The customary August 15 event will be held at Fort St George.



As per an official release, traffic diversions will be in place from 6 am until the rehearsals are over, on these three days.

Accordingly, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Vehicles coming onto Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Wallajah Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram, and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles coming onto Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via the Secretariat may take the route via Parrys Corner, NFS Road, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road may take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram, and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.